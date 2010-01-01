At MSA Insurance Advisors, we believe that health insurance guidance should be personal, clear, and dependable. Proudly located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, we also serve clients across Texas and in several states nationwide. Our goal is to help individuals and families gain a better understanding of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Part D, ACA Marketplace plans, as well as dental, vision, and other health coverage options, all with friendly, one-on-one support.